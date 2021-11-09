Demand for laptops, PCs may ease as offices, schools reopen

According to Mukka, backlog orders and offices opening will contribute to growth in the business segment. But the story may pan out differently in the consumer segment. “The lockdown caused the specific demand we saw during the pandemic. So, you may not see the same sort of growth, but you still see the same level of volumes, even if the year-on-year growth may not be so big," said Ranjit Atwal, research director, Gartner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}