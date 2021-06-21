Bengaluru: With rapid shift to digital, the demand for talent will outpace supply and become a key dependency for growth, Rishad A. Premji, chairman, Wipro Ltd said in a letter to shareholders in its annual report 2020-21.

“Already we see new delivery models, such as ‘work from anywhere’ and ‘crowdsourcing’, become the mainstay. We expect virtual, remote, community based, and distributed work models to be the future of work," Premji said.

As the pandemic has brought about structural changes across industries and challenged established ways of working, technology has played a key role in driving business growth.

“So, whether it is digital commerce, online education, or telemedicine, technology-enabled business models have emerged across the board, with cloud technology as the cornerstone of this transformation," Premji said.

As vaccination efforts ramp up globally, and economies start seeing a rebound, Wipro’s customers are keen to invest in and accelerate their digital transformation, Premji said. “The key to success is to respond to this opportunity with speed and agility…I believe Wipro is well-positioned to leverage, as well as enable such transformations."

To meet the rising demand for digital talent, Wipro said it has been building talent in consulting, transformation architects, and cutting-edge areas of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), data, sciences and engineering. It is focussing on reskilling and building onsite and local talent at scale in digital and next-generation capabilities.

Wipro is also investing in TopGear, its learning and crowdsourcing platform, to focus on skilling its workforce in digital and “in-demand" skills. TopGear consists of over 2,000 learning assignments and case studies across 200 skills and it provides hands-on experience to employees on emerging digital skills.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.