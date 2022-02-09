Demand for upskilling to hike as new tech concepts take centre stage

Among metro cities, Mumbai has invested the most in upskilling this year, followed by Delhi and Hyderabad. However, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are still the topmost cities when it comes to demand for tech and data domains, according to Great Learning data. With the rise in remote working and online hiring, tier-2, -3 cities have also shown a huge intent for upskilling with Nagpur, Ernakulam, Mysore, Jaipur and Indore topping the list of fastest-growing cities. “2021 was a year of setting new benchmarks, when it came to online learning and upskilling in India and globally and it looks like this ‘interest to learn’ is only going to sustain and grow in the coming year as well. The increasing traction and adoption of upskilling amongst smaller Indian cities is an indicator of how geographical barriers are being broken," said Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning.

