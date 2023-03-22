Despite office bans, some workers still want to use ChatGPT
As bosses fret over generative AI, some employees are using it to stand out
As bosses fret over generative AI, some employees are using it to stand out
Office drama is brewing around when employees—and their bosses—are allowed to use ChatGPT at work.
Office drama is brewing around when employees—and their bosses—are allowed to use ChatGPT at work.
The generative artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI—a startup backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft Corp.—was released at the end of November and instantly embraced by many workers to create professional-sounding emails and PowerPoint presentations, as well as strings of code that automate tasks.
The generative artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI—a startup backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft Corp.—was released at the end of November and instantly embraced by many workers to create professional-sounding emails and PowerPoint presentations, as well as strings of code that automate tasks.
Just as quickly, their co-workers and managers began pushing back on bot-written work. When it is appropriate (and when it isn’t) to use AI to communicate, evaluate human performance and create productivity hacks to get a job done faster is now debated inside organizations, big and small, across sectors. Surveys indicate that ChatGPT is already widely used among employees, with some highlighting that it makes them more productive. Many leaders are nervous about what corporate intelligence workers might be sharing.
Several big companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Verizon Communications Inc., have blocked access to ChatGPT. Others are encouraging alternatives. Amazon.com Inc., for instance, has urged some of its engineers who want coding advice or shortcuts to use its internal AI tool named CodeWhisperer, an Amazon spokeswoman said.
Software engineer Richie Flores, 31 years old, said he used ChatGPT in his job at Northrop Grumman Corp., an aerospace and defense contractor, for months before the company blocked the tool a few weeks ago. The company said it doesn’t allow company or customer data to be shared on outside platforms until those tools are fully vetted.
Mr. Flores said he wasn’t doing that. Instead, he would turn to ChatGPT to ask questions about coding concepts. In one case, he asked ChatGPT to explain how he would design a tool that would connect to a database, and ChatGPT answered in plain language, not code, with the steps to do so. Mr. Flores said he used that guidance to create the code himself.
“It’s, like, a really cool, patient mentor, who’s not going to be annoyed by you asking a lot of questions," he said, adding that the efficiency gains helped him meet deadlines without working nights or weekends.
Concerns about privacy and trade secrets cut across industries, but some sectors have their own set of issues.
ChatGPT excites lawyers because it can cut out time-sucking drudgework, including summarizing case law, said Jamie Buckley, chief product officer for LexisNexis Legal and Professional. Law firms have put new policies in place that range from restricting workers from inputting proprietary information into the ChatGPT platform to banning lawyers from sharing unedited AI-generated text with clients as legal advice. One big concern is accuracy, he said.
Many companies are still grappling with how to monitor and regulate generative AI in the workplace. More than 40% of nearly 12,000 workers said they use ChatGPT or other AI tools at work, according to a January survey by Fishbowl, the workplace chat application. Almost 70% said they do so without telling their boss.
Figma, a software company, is trying to determine how workers might already be using ChatGPT, a spokeswoman said.
Figma product manager Robert Bye, 31, of Orlando, Fla., said he has integrated the tool into his workflow, but is careful not to share confidential information on the platform.
Mr. Bye said he has asked ChatGPT to pretend it held his job at a tech company—without naming Figma in the query—and then share a 10-point vision statement based on draft thoughts he plugged in. He also asked it to rewrite drafts to sound more informative, colloquial, concise, emotive or aspirational. He said he edits any raw AI-generated text before using it.
Mr. Bye, who is dyslexic, said writing takes him hours and ChatGPT makes him more efficient. He uses it often enough that it is bookmarked on his web browser alongside his email and calendar.
“I spend more time on the stuff that I’m good at, which isn’t written language," he said.
Many employers are concerned that using AI generated text removes the human touch, especially at the moments when it is most needed.
Two Vanderbilt University employees left their positions after they used ChatGPT to draft an email to students following a mass shooting on another campus. In the message, they encouraged students to care for one another and support those who might be struggling with their mental health. The email—whose final line was “Paraphrase from OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI language model, personal communication, Feb. 15, 2023"—drew criticism, including from comedian John Oliver during a segment on his HBO show, “Last Week Tonight."
Camilla Benbow, the Vanderbilt dean who oversees the office that sent the email to students, said she was troubled that the message “so missed the crucial need for personal connection and empathy during a time of tragedy."
Michael Ringman, chief information officer at Telus International Inc., turned to ChatGPT as he wrote year-end reviews in January. He asked how the tool would review a top performer. In another case, he shared with ChatGPT criteria for reviews to see what it would say.
Though he didn’t directly copy sentences from the output into his direct reports’ reviews, he said it helped shape his write-ups about team members’ accomplishments. Mr. Ringman cautioned that leaders should spend time on performance evaluations and be careful about using a bot that is potentially biased to evaluate staff. He said he hasn’t issued team guidelines on the proper use of ChatGPT.
Though potentially a timesaver, there are serious risks to using ChatGPT to evaluate workers, said Ben Jackson, founder of Hear Me Out, a culture-strategy firm. Employees might be unsettled, he said, if software-generated feedback becomes a factor in who is promoted or pushed out.
“It’s easy to see the benefits of using a technology like generative artificial intelligence when you are the person saving time by using it," he said. “It’s also easier to ignore the potential risks."