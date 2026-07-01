Key details about iPhone 18 Pro leak online after hackers gain access to 630 GB data from Tata Electronics

Several key details, including photos of Apple's next big launch, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro have been leaked online, following a data breach at Tata Electronics. According to a Reuters report, a ransomware group that goes by the name World Leaks gained access to confidential information, including the lists of components and suppliers.

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The data theft came to light on June 12, when World Leaks published over 200,000 files totalling over 630 gigabytes on their dark web site. Tata Electronics has publicly acknowledged the cybersecurity incident.

What data leak said about iPhone 18 Pro According to Reuters, files on the dark web by World Leaks show that there are at least six files that map ​many components in the iPhone 18 Pro models to the specific company that supplies them. These include details of chips on its main circuit board and parts of ​the battery and cameras.

The records also show where Apple draws a part from several suppliers and where it relies on just a few, laying bare both its bargaining leverage and its vulnerabilities.

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Several of the leaked files carried Apple "confidential" watermarks and internal ​Apple code-names consistent with the iPhone 18 Pro generation.

Inside the folder for iPhone 18 Pro files are photographs of iPhones undergoing drop tests at one of Tata's plants, dated early 2026. They depicted a conventional slab-shaped, grey handset with a triple rear-camera setup and the Apple logo.

Earlier, it was reported that files with purported component design papers of older iPhones and some parts of Tesla were among those leaked online. They also included documents of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Qualcomm, both of which make parts used in iPhones.

According to reports, Apple is planning to release its iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September.

Why this iPhone leak is different The iPhone-maker is also known for the secrecy around its products, even though occasional leaks from Apple’s tightly-controlled the supply chain are not uncommon.

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But the scale at which data was stolen from Tata Electronics, which is a parts supplier and contract manufacturer of iPhones, has raised some alarm bells.

Apple considers this detail sensitive and is concerned about the documents being shared on the dark web as they relate to unreleased models, a person familiar with ‌the matter told Reuters. The data maps suppliers to iPhone parts, which Apple does not disclose in its public database of suppliers, the person added.

Why this could upset Apple The report added that the exposure threatens the carefully negotiated business of building the iPhone, which Apple assembles from a thicket of suppliers worldwide. It could also upset Apple and its relationship with Tata, given most of the supplier arrangements are fiercely protected by Apple, and could also hand ​rivals, counterfeiters and its own vendors a view of who makes what.

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Tata's iPhone troubles Recently, the Apple iPhone parts manufacturing factory of Tata Electronics in Tamil Nadu had made headlines after its was report that the could face a forced shutdown over allegations of wastewater discharge to nearby farms. The plant that makes back panels and other components for iPhones has come under five inspections by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board between December 2025 and May 2026 over groundwater contamination.