Developers tap blockchain and NFTs to take gaming to the next level

Homegrown Polygon is organizing a hackathon with prizes of more than $100,000 to encourage developers to build and showcase Web3 apps and games running on blockchain. The crypto company aims to help create more than 100 Web3 unicorns in India by 2025. The DappRadar report also noted that Polygon had seen the “biggest growth" in terms of blockchain networks being used in the Dapp space.

