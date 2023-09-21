DGCA suspends Air India Flight safety chief for one month. Here's why1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:17 PM IST
DGCA suspends Air India Chief of Flight Safety for one month after finding deficiencies in accident prevention work.
DGCA has suspended Air India's Chief of Flight safety for a period of one month for a period of one month. The decision was taken after DGCA carried out the surveillance of Air India on 25th and 26th July 2023 in areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and availability of required technical man power.