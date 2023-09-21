DGCA suspends Air India Chief of Flight Safety for one month after finding deficiencies in accident prevention work.

DGCA has suspended Air India's Chief of Flight safety for a period of one month. The decision was taken after DGCA carried out the surveillance of Air India on 25th and 26th July 2023 in areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and availability of required technical man power.

A DGCA surveillance found deficiencies in the accidental prevention work carried out by Air India. The agency also found that the internal audit or spot checks done by the airline were done in a perfunctory manner and not in line with the regulatory requirements.

"The DGCA surveillance found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the organization and the availability of the requisite technical man power as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements.", a release by DGCA read.