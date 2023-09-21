Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  DGCA suspends Air India Flight safety chief for one month. Here's why

DGCA suspends Air India Flight safety chief for one month. Here's why

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:17 PM IST Livemint

DGCA suspends Air India Chief of Flight Safety for one month after finding deficiencies in accident prevention work.

Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight suffered a technical glitch in one of its engines and diverted to Russia

DGCA has suspended Air India's Chief of Flight safety for a period of one month for a period of one month. The decision was taken after DGCA carried out the surveillance of Air India on 25th and 26th July 2023 in areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and availability of required technical man power.

Also Read: Air India Express, AirAsia India in interline arrangement for 100 routes

A DGCA surveillance found deficiencies in the accidental prevention work carried out by Air India. The agency also found that the internal audit or spot checks done by the airline were done in a perfunctory manner and not in line with the regulatory requirements.

DGCA team carried out the surveillance of M/s Air India on 25th and 26th July 2023 in the areas of internal audit, Accident prevention work and availability of required technical man power.

Also Read: Air India deploys trained officers at 16 airports to improve passenger experience

“The DGCA surveillance found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the organization and the availability of the requisite technical man power as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements.", a release by DGCA read.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 12:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.