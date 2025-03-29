Dhruv Rathee wows netizens with his Ghibli-style animation video — here’s how to turn AI-generated images into a clip

OpenAI finally rolled out ChatGPT's native image generation feature to users for free. Needless to say, the Studio Ghibli style images have taken over the internet, with political leaders such as Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor, tech titans including Elon Musk hopping into the trend.

Now with the Ghibli style images on the go, several users, including YouTuber Dhruv Rathee have tried to animate the images. The result? You have a Ghibli style video clip created out of the images.

How to turn Ghibli images into animation video? OpenAI's text to video generator Sora can potentially be used to create Studio Ghibli style animation given that it has the same native image generation feature which ChatGPT uses to create the viral Japnese animation.

However, the results could not be verified, as Sora requires a subscription, which was not immediately available. Sora is included in ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro versions.

Native image generation refers to the chatbot's capability to create and edit images directly through its multimodal features, without depending on external models like DALL-E 3.

Dhruv Rathee creates animated Ghibli style video Recently, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee shared an animated clip of the Ghibli style photos of his.

Take a look at the video here:

What prompt can you use for making Ghibli style animation video? We asked ChatGPT to suggest a prompt for making Ghibli style animation videos.

The chatbot suggested that key factors such as visual style, backdrop and themes must be included while asking Sora to generate a Ghibli style animation video.

Additionally, ChatGPT also came up with this sample prompt: "Create a Studio Ghibli-style animation video featuring a young girl with a magical pendant, standing on a cliff overlooking a vast, enchanted valley at sunset. The art style should be hand-drawn with watercolor textures, soft gradients, and warm, earthy tones. The scene should have fluid, natural movements, with gentle wind blowing through tall grass and glowing fireflies floating in the air. The lighting should be soft and dreamy, casting long shadows as the sun dips below the horizon. Add subtle background motion, like shifting clouds and distant mountain peaks, to create depth and magic."

How to create Ghibli-style AI images with Chat GPT? In case you are yet to try out the Ghibli-style AI images, you can do so by using ChatGPT.

On March 26, OpenAI launched the native image generation feature for all ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users worldwide. Soon after, social media users became fascinated with Studio Ghibli's artwork, transforming their photos into anime-style images inspired by the studio's iconic films.

Here are some Ghibli-style images created with ChatGPT:

The Central govt shared a Ghibli style image of PM Modi, and Donald Trump

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal captivated audiences with their iconic film Hera Pheri. This is a Studio Ghibli-style reimagination of their classic heist comedy.

What is Studio Ghibli art? Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation film studio founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki. The studio is celebrated for its exceptional hand-drawn animation and captivating storytelling.