Apple has criticised AltStore PAL’s new adult content app Hot Tub on EU iPhones, arguing that despite passing notarisation, it does not meet Apple’s safety standards. Epic Games’ Tim Sweeney accused Apple of stifling competition through its restrictive app policies.

Apple has expressed serious concerns regarding the introduction of an adult content app,Hot Tub, now available on iPhones in the EU, warning that new digital competition laws could put users' safety at risk and erode consumer confidence, reported AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The app was launched this week by AltStore PAL, a rival app marketplace that has become accessible to EU-based iPhone users due to European competition rules implemented in 2023.

In a social media post, AltStore hailedHot Tub as “the world’s first Apple-approved porn app". However, Apple swiftly rejected this claim, clarifying that it would never allow such an app in its own App Store. Apple further stressed that it is legally required by the European Commission under the Digital Markets Act to allow third-party app stores to operate in the EU, but it emphasised that these stores still must meet certain safety standards, such as Apple's notarisation process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notarisation is a certification process that ensures apps meet basic platform integrity standards. After passing this review, app stores themselves decide whether to publish the app. Apple has insisted that whileHot Tub passed this certification, the company does not endorse the app and would not accept it in the App Store.

In a statement, Apple raised alarms over the potential dangers posed by adult content apps, particularly for younger users. "This app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem that we have worked for more than a decade to make the best in the world," Apple said. The company also expressed concerns about the risks posed by such content, especially to children, and warned of the negative impact on user safety.

“The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic who may not share our concerns for user safety. Under Apple’s rules, apps on rival marketplaces still need to be certified by the company through a ‘notarisation’ process. But app makers aren’t allowed to suggest this means Apple gives its endorsement," said Apple in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AltStore responded by defending its position, asserting that theHot Tub app had undergone Apple's notarisation process. The store clarified that while Apple did not officially endorse the app, it had been approved for distribution through notarisation. "Apple has not endorsedHot Tub in any way. However, they did approve it," AltStore stated, further clarifying that the app was approved for distribution, not necessarily for its content.

Epic Games, which provided a MegaGrant to AltSore, has long been involved in a dispute with Apple over its app distribution practices and App Store commission fees. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, voiced strong criticism of Apple’s approach, asserting that “this isn’t how platforms should work". He compared Apple’s policies unfavourably with the more open systems of Windows, Mac, and Linux, accusing Apple of stifling competition and misusing its power over developers.

(With inputs fromPA_Media and AP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}