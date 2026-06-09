Did Apple just leak its foldable iPhone? iOS 27's leaked code suggests so

While the focus was on Siri AI and all the new Apple Intelligence features that debuted with iOS 27 last night, Apple quietly also gave some major hints about its plans for the first foldable phone coming out of Cupertino.

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iPhone Fold leaked: According to software engineer M1Astra (via Bloomberg), Apple left code strings inside the iOS 27 developer beta that can determine whether a device is folded or unfolded.

The code includes references such as "foldState", "mechanicalAngleDegrees", and "angleDegrees", suggesting that Apple's new UI can track how far a device is opened around its hinge.

The report also notes that iOS 27 includes indicators linked to an updated Apple service utility for repairing iPhone displays. The service tool reportedly includes mentions of a secondary display, secondary cover glass, and additional light sensors, further reinforcing speculation about an iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra arriving this year.

Meanwhile, many of Apple's newly announced features also fit well with a foldable form factor. For instance, the new full-page widgets can now cover the entire Home Screen, which would take up around half of the inner display on a foldable device.

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Apple has also updated the iPhone Mirroring feature so that a connected iPhone on a Mac can be resized to an iPad-sized layout, which could come in handy for a foldable.

The biggest hint of all, however, may have come during Apple's Platforms State of the Union address, where the company encouraged developers to build apps for a wider range of screen sizes and aspect ratios.

“Now, instead of designing for specific devices and orientations, you’re designing for a dynamic range of sizes and aspect ratios,” Apple said during the session.

Meanwhile, the code leaks related to the iPhone Fold/Ultra were also spotted by a user named Sam Henri Gold on X.

What to expect from iPhone Fold? The name of the phone is not yet clear. Some leaks suggest it could be called iPhone Fold, while others claim that since it will be Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone and could cost upwards of $2,000, it may be branded as iPhone Ultra.

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Keeping the naming debate aside, we could see a 4:3 aspect ratio on Apple's first foldable. The device could feature a 5.5-inch OLED outer display and a 7.8-inch OLED inner panel.

The device could have a very slim profile and may measure only 4.5mm when unfolded. We could see a titanium and aluminium chassis to help manage heat dissipation and improve structural integrity.

The iPhone Fold is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset based on TSMC's 2nm process, with a likely promise of 15% faster performance and up to 30% better power efficiency compared to the A19 Pro chipset.

The phone could feature a quad-camera setup, including a dual 48MP rear camera system, a 24MP selfie shooter, and another sensor.

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Category Specification Details Expected Names iPhone Fold / iPhone Ultra Launch Timeline Expected later this year (September launch event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup) Design & Form Factor • Book-style foldable design

• Slim profile (4.5mm thickness when unfolded)

• Titanium and aluminum chassis

• Near-invisible crease (using ultra-thin glass, optically clear adhesive, and a liquid metal hinge) Display • Outer Display: 5.5-inch OLED panel (4:3 aspect ratio)

• Inner Display: 7.8-inch OLED foldable panel Processor & Performance • Chipset: Apple A20 processor (TSMC 2nm process)

• Performance Boost: Up to 15% faster performance and 30% more efficiency than the A19 Pro

• RAM: 12GB RAM (optimized for Apple Intelligence) Camera Setup • Rear Cameras: Dual setup — 48MP main sensor + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens (No telephoto lens)

• Outer Display Camera: Punch-hole front-facing camera

• Inner Display Camera: 24MP under-display camera Biometrics & Security Touch ID integrated into the side power button (Ditches Face ID due to slim form factor) Connectivity • eSIM-only (No physical SIM tray)

• Apple custom C2 modem (mmWave 5G and Wi-Fi 7 support) Software iOS 27 out of the box Color Variants Traditional options: Silver Grey, Black, and White Expected Pricing • 256GB Variant: ~$2,320 (approx. ₹1,99,990)

• 512GB Variant: ~$2,610

• 1TB Variant: ~$2,900

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in