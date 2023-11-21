Did OpenAI board inform Satya Nadella before firing Sam Altman? Microsoft CEO says…
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expresses confidence in Sam Altman's leadership and denies knowledge of any wrongdoing on Altman's part in the controversy surrounding his firing from OpenAI.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been straight in the middle of the controversy that has ensued following the firing of Sam Altman as the CEO Of OpenAI, the AI startup that is behind many cutting-edge products like ChatGPT and DALL E. Initial reports had claimed that Satya and Microsoft were blind sighted by OpenAI's decision and soon afterwards the Microsoft chief executive is also said to have affirmed his faith in AI industry's poster boy.