Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been straight in the middle of the controversy that has ensued following the firing of Sam Altman as the CEO Of OpenAI, the AI startup that is behind many cutting-edge products like ChatGPT and DALL E. Initial reports had claimed that Satya and Microsoft were blind sighted by OpenAI's decision and soon afterwards the Microsoft chief executive is also said to have affirmed his faith in AI industry's poster boy.

However, now the big man himself has come out and revealed that he has not been made aware about allegations of any wrongdoing on the part of Sam Altman other than the trope of ‘breakdown of communication’ offered by the OpenAI board.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on whether the OpenAI board gave him any reason for firing Sam Altman, Nadella said, "I as far as I'm concerned, you know, we feel very confident in Sam and his leadership team, I have not been told about anything that they published internally at open AI. The board has not talked about anything that Sam did other than some breakdown in communications.I've not directly been told by anyone from their board about any issues and so therefore, I remain confident in Sam and his leadership and capability and that's why you know, we want to welcome him to Microsoft." the Microsoft CEO added

Nadella reacts to the possibility of Sam Altman returning to OpenAI: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had reaffirmed his company's partnership with OpenAI while welcoming the new CEO Emmett Shear. In the same breath, Nadella also affirmed his confidence in Sam Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman when he appointed them in charge of a new advanced AI research team.

However, soon afterwards, a majority of OpenAI signed an open letter stating that they wanted the board of directors to resign. The Open statement which had the signatures of around 700 of 770 OpenAI employees read, "Nearly all of OpenAI's employees have threatened to quit and follow ousted leader Sam Altman to work at the company's biggest investor, Microsoft Corp., unless the current board resigns."

The statement by OpenAI employees paired with a cryptic post from Sam Altman shows that the 38 year old is not yet ready to let go of the top post at OpenAI and might just make another run for it.

However, Nadella was calm about the possibility of Altman joinig OpenAI once again, he said,

"Irrespective of where Sam is, he's working for Microsoft and t hat is the case on Friday and that's the case today and I absolutely believe that will be the case tomorrow"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

