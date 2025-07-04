Did OpenAI shut down for a week to stop Meta's AI talent poaching spree?

OpenAI has reportedly ordered a week-long mandatory break for all employees in what appears to be a desperate attempt to stem internal unrest and retain talent, following an aggressive recruitment campaign by Meta. The development comes amid growing concerns over a wave of high-profile departures from the AI firm, including at least eight researchers who have recently joined Meta's new “superintelligence” team.

The unexpected move highlights the deepening crisis at OpenAI as it battles to stay ahead in the increasingly cut-throat artificial intelligence race. According to sources cited by Wired, Meta has been actively poaching top AI talent from OpenAI, offering eye-watering incentives, including signing bonuses rumoured to be as high as $100 million.

Reportedly, the exodus has rattled OpenAI's leadership. In an internal Slack message viewed by Wired, the company's Chief Research Officer Mark Chen described the situation in emotional terms, saying, “I feel a visceral feeling right now, as if someone has broken into our home and stolen something.” He also assured staff that both he and CEO Sam Altman are working "around the clock" to counter Meta’s recruitment drive.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta’s recent hires from OpenAI represent a significant “recruiting coup”, sparking anxiety within OpenAI's executive ranks. The firm, known for its cutting-edge AI models such as ChatGPT, is under mounting pressure to defend its leadership status in the sector as companies rush to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI), AI systems capable of replicating human cognitive abilities.

TOI reported that the departures have created a climate of uncertainty and resentment within OpenAI. Several employees have shared frustrations over long work hours, often exceeding 80 hours a week and a perceived lack of support in the face of Meta’s offers.

In another leaked message, an OpenAI leader criticised Meta’s approach, saying, “If they pressure you, or make ridiculous exploding offers, just tell them to back off. It’s not nice to pressure people in potentially the most important decision.”