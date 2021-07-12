Didi warns of ‘adverse impact’ after 25 mobile apps removed

Didi’s US-traded shares fell 2.7% in New York Monday morning. That adds to a rout that began after the Cyberspace Administration of China stunned the industry and investors by launching a probe into the company just two days after it pulled off the second-largest US IPO by a Chinese firm. The company went public at $14 a share less than two weeks ago and reached $16.40 before the crackdown. It was trading at $11.70 at 9:42 am in New York.