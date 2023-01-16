Didi wins approval to restart new user registration for ride-hailing service3 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Move comes a year and a half after ride-hailing giant was targeted in a cybersecurity probe by Chinese authorities
SINGAPORE : Didi Global Inc. obtained approval from China’s cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service, the company said Monday, the latest sign that Beijing is easing its grip on its internet giants.