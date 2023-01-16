Didi wins approval to restart new user registration for ride-hailing service

The suspension of Didi’s new user registration in China and removal of mobile apps from stores have curbed the company’s growth. Before the listing, Didi had 377 million annual active users in China, or about 86% of its global user base, it said in its listing prospectus. In 2021, Didi had more than 92% of revenue from its China mobility business, the company’s annual report showed. Didi and its rivals were hit hard last year as people’s movements were reduced due to Covid-19 lockdowns and other strict pandemic control measures in the country.

