‘DigiSaathi’: Customers can now access the 24x7 helpline via WhatsApp now

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DigiSaathi will be accessible on WhatsApp for the customers to access all the information they need pertaining to digital payment products and services
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai: DigiSaathi - a 24x7 helpline for Information on digital payment products and services is set up by NPCI on behalf of a consortium of payment system operators and participants (banks & non-banks). DigiSaathi will be accessible on WhatsApp for the customers to access all the information they need pertaining to digital payment products and services.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai: DigiSaathi - a 24x7 helpline for Information on digital payment products and services is set up by NPCI on behalf of a consortium of payment system operators and participants (banks & non-banks). DigiSaathi will be accessible on WhatsApp for the customers to access all the information they need pertaining to digital payment products and services.
DigiSaathi will assist the users with all their queries on digital payments via the chatbot facility on WhatsApp by simply messaging on +91 892 891 3333. The facility will soon also be available on other social media channels as well.
DigiSaathi will assist the users with all their queries on digital payments via the chatbot facility on WhatsApp by simply messaging on +91 892 891 3333. The facility will soon also be available on other social media channels as well.
Launched recently by Governor, Reserve Bank of India(RBI), DigiSaathi is an automated response system that helps customers in addressing their queries related to multiple products and services under the payments system umbrella including Cards (Debit/Credit/ Prepaid), UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, AePS, NETC, BBPS, USSD, PPI Wallets, ATM, QR (UPI/Bharat), NACH, TReDs, CTS, MTSS, Mobile and Net banking. The Consortium of Payment System Operators and Participants including ecosystem Partners, Banks, Card Networks, PPIs, Fintechs, Payments Council of India (PCI), and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) came together for implementing this to empower people to adopt digital payments with even more conviction.
DigiSaathi is available in both English and Hindi for customers wherein they can access information about any of the digital payment products and services. It even guides them on how to avail or use any particular product or service. DigiSaathi also helps customers with their transaction-related queries, by guiding them and sharing the contact details of concerned banks/Institutions. The FAQs and automated responses listed on DigiSaathi are reviewed periodically to offer more updated and accurate responses to the callers/users.