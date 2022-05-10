‘DigiSaathi’: Customers can now access the 24x7 helpline via WhatsApp now

DigiSaathi is available in both English and Hindi for customers wherein they can access information about any of the digital payment products and services. It even guides them on how to avail or use any particular product or service. DigiSaathi also helps customers with their transaction-related queries, by guiding them and sharing the contact details of concerned banks/Institutions. The FAQs and automated responses listed on DigiSaathi are reviewed periodically to offer more updated and accurate responses to the callers/users.