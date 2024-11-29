'Digital Arrest' scam wipes out life savings of 90-year-old in Gujarat: Here's what happened
In Surat, a 90-year-old man was defrauded of over ₹1 crore by scammers posing as CBI officers. They accused him of drug-related crimes and manipulated him through fear. Authorities arrested five suspects, but the mastermind is still on the run, believed to be in Cambodia.
In an unfortunate incident of yet another 'digital arrest' scam, a 90-year-old man in Surat, Gujarat, was defrauded of his entire life savings of over ₹1 crore. The elderly victim, a stock market trader, was duped by fraudsters posing as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who alleged his involvement in a drug trafficking and money laundering racket, reported NDTV.