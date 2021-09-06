Digital health IDs face privacy challenge

However, experts said there are challenges, such as privacy protection and interoperability of databases, which must be addressed. For instance, each state has its own database, and pulling out records from these databases will require very good bandwidth. “Each state creating its own electronics health records (EHR) system is fine. But when you are trying to have one integrated infrastructure across the country, the bandwidth of the connectivity from government hospitals to the cloud infrastructure has to be considerably increased," said Srinivas Prasad, former chief executive, Philips Innovation Campus, and founder of Neusights.

