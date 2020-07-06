Digital payments see a rebound as India unlocks: Report

"The digital payments industry couldn't escape the pandemic crisis, we witnessed a dip of 30% in online payments since the lockdown began, and now seeing a rebound of 23% over the last 30 days is a sign of gradual revival of the digital economy. After witnessing an increased demand for digital payments in Tier 2 & 3 cities, I believe covid-19 has definitely propelled the final push to overthrow cash, which even demonetisation couldn’t," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder, Razorpay.