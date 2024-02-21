Digital public infrastructure could help India become an $8-trillion economy by 2030: Report
The economic value added by DPI – such as Aahaar, UPI and Fastag – could increase to between 2.9% and 4.2% of GDP by 2030 from 0.9% in 2022, said the report by Nasscom and Arthur D Little International.
Bengaluru: Digital public infrastructure (DPI) could help India become an $8-trillion economy by 2030, according to a report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) and Boston-based management consulting firm Arthur D Little International.