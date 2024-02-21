Bengaluru: Digital public infrastructure (DPI) could help India become an $8-trillion economy by 2030, according to a report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) and Boston-based management consulting firm Arthur D Little International. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digital public infrastructure refers to digital networks that help provide citizens with social services. Well-known examples include Aadhaar, the United Payments Interface (UPI), and Fastag.

According to the report, the successful adoption of such ‘mature’ DPIs and ‘budding’ DPIs (those that have a proof of concept and are ready for mass adoption), could help India achieve its goal of becoming a $1-trillion digital economy. It added that the economic value added by DPI could increase to between 2.9% and 4.2% of GDP by 2030, from 0.9% in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims to support India’s digital health infrastructure, will drive much of the increase in value, the report revealed. The Open Network for Digital Commerce, an open e-commerce platform set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, is expected to boost retail spending, it added.

“While mature DPIs have witnessed exponential adoption by 2022, the next seven or eight years offer an opportunity for further scalability, reaching even the most remote segments of the population. By 2030, DPI will significantly enhance efficiency and promote social and financial inclusion," said Brajesh Singh, president of Arthur D Little’s India division. “DPI’s impact extends beyond borders, envisioning a globally interconnected, inclusive future," said Debjani Ghosh, president of Nasscom.

The report said that while DPI provides opportunities, challenges remain. These include the lack of connections between stakeholders, no real-time data, limited language options, and little reach beyond government services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said governments must provide policy support and regulatory clarity, and set up task forces to drive adoption of DPI. They must also look to partner with startups and enterprises.

DPI helps reap financial benefits by transforming service-delivery methods, the report said, adding that Indian citizens saved two working days each on average in 2022 thanks to digital services.

