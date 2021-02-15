Digital rupee can co-exist with crypto assets: IAMAI

Crypto experts have pointed out that the definition of “private cryptocurrencies" in the bill will determine the future of the assets. Crypto trading in India has grown substantially over the past few years, and especially in 2020. Exchanges in India have seen over 500% growth in trading values in 2020. The country’s top exchange, WazirX, reached the $1 billion mark in trading value in 11 days in February, which is double the value reached in the same time frame in January. Competing platform CoinDCX also said it has seen a rise in crypto trading this month.