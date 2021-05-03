Digital-health startups are booming. Their customers are overwhelmed.
- As investors pour money into health startups, customers press for price breaks and streamlining; ‘We are inundated
Digital-health startups have boomed during the pandemic, raising record amounts of capital for a range of services. The message from some of their customers: Enough, already.
Corporate-benefits executives, the main customers for these startups, say they are excited about technology that can lower costs and improve employees’ health. But the explosion of activity has spawned a glut of startups pitching redundant or overpriced services, they say.
