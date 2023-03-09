Discord adds OpenAI functions to offerings from chat to moderation2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Once considered a niche gaming voice-chat app, Discord has grown to become a hub for all sorts of conversations via text, audio and video and now counts more than 150 million users across 19 million servers
Discord Inc. announced a bevy of plans on Thursday to expand artificial intelligence offerings on the popular chat platform, including incorporating OpenAI’s technology into functions such as its chatbot and moderation systems.
