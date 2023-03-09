Discord adds OpenAI functions to offerings from chat to moderation

Once considered a niche gaming voice-chat app, Discord has grown to become a hub for all sorts of conversations via text, audio and video and now counts more than 150 million users across 19 million servers, or groups organized by interest. Millions of people already use AI apps on Discord every month, according to the company, creating content from gaming assets to collectively writing a novel, and about 10% of new users join the platform to participate in its various AI communities. The Discord server for AI text-to-image generation, Midjourney, is the platform’s largest community with more than 13 million members.