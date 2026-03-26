Discord says technical issue resolved hours after users complained of downtime

Discord Down: Discord, the widely used voice and messaging platform, on Thursday, said it had resolved a technical disruption that left thousands of users unable to connect to voice channels, following several hours of service instability that prompted complaints across social media and outage-tracking platforms.
On its official status page, the company confirmed the restoration of services, stating: “This incident has been resolved,” at 15:38 PDT. The update marked the end of a disruption that had primarily affected voice connectivity, a core feature of the platform.
The outage unfolded earlier in the day when Discord acknowledged a growing issue affecting user access. At 11:21 PDT, the company said it was “aware of an issue due to which people were not able to connect on Discord”, as reports of disruptions surged.
Users attempting to join voice channels encountered persistent connection failures, often accompanied by the message “awaiting endpoint”, indicating an inability to establish a voice server connection. According to reports, including one by PC Gamer, the disruption largely affected voice services, while text messaging and other features remained intermittently functional.
Downdetector data suggested the scale of the disruption, with more than 14,000 reports at its peak, declining to around 12,000 ongoing complaints at the time of writing. Notably, 65 per cent of reported issues were linked to voice chat functionality, underscoring the centrality of the outage.
Discord’s engineering teams issued a series of updates as they worked to diagnose and resolve the issue. In one update, the company said: “We believe we have identified the issue and are taking action to try and restore voice traffic.”
Subsequent communication indicated partial recovery, with the company noting: “Voice and video should have recovered and users should be able to connect to voice calls. We are still tracking down issues with our API.”
Earlier, Discord had also stated on X: “Our team is actively investigating an issue preventing users from connecting to Discord.”
An additional update posted at 3:46 pm ET read: “We're continuing to investigate impacts to voice connectivity. There may be some temporary impacts to other features as we work to accelerate recovery.”
Despite the steady stream of updates, the company did not disclose a definitive cause for the outage.
A detailed timeline from Discord’s status page illustrates the progression of the incident:
12:21 PDT – Elevated errors reported for streaming and messaging
12:46 PDT – “We're aware of an issue that is preventing people from connecting to Discord - we're actively investigating”
13:07 PDT – Continued investigation into voice connectivity impacts
14:26 PDT – “We believe we have identified the issue and are taking action to try and restore voice traffic”
15:38 PDT – “This incident has been resolved”
A separate, earlier incident affecting streaming and messaging—linked to a networking issue—was also reported and resolved the same day.
The disruption quickly spilled onto social media, where users expressed frustration at the outage, particularly those relying on the platform for gaming and real-time communication.
One user wrote in German, “Man wants to play COD as a 50h/week worker for once, then first BattleNet's down and after that Discord,” while another simply posted in French, “discord down.”
Many users shared screenshots showing failed connection attempts, while others highlighted the broader inconvenience of the outage during peak usage hours.
The “awaiting endpoint” error typically appears when Discord fails to establish a stable connection to its voice servers. The issue is often associated with network disruptions, server-side outages, or configuration-related bugs.
During this incident, the error appeared to be closely tied to the platform’s voice infrastructure, with users unable to join or maintain voice channel connections even as other features remained partially accessible.
While this particular disruption was server-side, similar issues can sometimes be mitigated through basic troubleshooting steps:
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