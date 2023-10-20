Discord, the instant messaging application, has recently introduced a revamped warning system that places a strong emphasis on zero tolerance for individuals who infringe upon the app's guidelines, with a particular focus on safeguarding teenage users. Furthermore, they have disclosed plans to introduce fresh features to the mobile app in the upcoming months. According to reports, the revised warning system by Discord aims to enhance transparency.

As per a report from The Verge, Discord has decided to eliminate the permanent ban system for individuals who breach their regulations. Instead, they will issue warnings to such users, accompanied by certain feature limitations, to notify them of their rule violations. In cases of severe infractions, the app will resort to temporary account suspensions rather than permanent bans.

Savannah Badalich, the Senior Director of Policy at Discord, as cited by The Verge, mentioned that the updated system provides users with greater opportunities to acknowledge their errors and rectify their misjudgments.

Discord has introduced a new feature called Teen Safety Assist to enhance the safety of teenage users on the platform. This feature will automatically blur sexually explicit content in both direct messages and servers intended for teens. Adults will have the option to enable these features for themselves. The AI models will scan the content that violates these rules, as opposed to human moderation, and address any "problematic content."

Additionally, the mobile app is set to introduce a fresh Midnight theme, offering users the ability to conserve battery life on compatible devices. Among other upcoming features for the mobile app are new tappable search filters, enhancements to the notifications tab, featuring an auto-clear function, and a novel remix feature facilitating the creation of memes from images.

Discord is also rolling out an in-app store, which is already accessible to Nitro members. Furthermore, Premium app subscriptions will expand to the UK and Europe this week.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!