Disney+ Hotstar services has been resumed after an outage, as per a report from ABP Live. The streaming platform faced a major disruption, leaving cricket fans frustrated as they attempted to watch the India vs. England 3rd ODI live. The outage, which reportedly began on Wednesday, 12th February at 12:35 PM IST, affected numerous users, particularly those accessing the service via online browsers and smart TVs. Mobile app access remained inconsistent, adding to the inconvenience.

According to website outage tracker Downdetector, 84 per cent of users reported issues with video streaming, 13 per cent struggled to connect to the server, and three per cent faced problems with the app itself. The disruption occurred at a crucial moment in the series, prompting fans to express their frustration on social media.

Media reports suggest that users attempting to stream content encountered the error message, "Something went wrong, we are having trouble playing this video right now." The platform advised affected customers to retry activation or reach out to customer support for further assistance.

Outage reports surged, particularly from major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. Downdetector indicated that over 98 per cent of complaints were related to video playback issues, highlighting the widespread nature of the problem.

Although services have now been fully restored across TV, web, and mobile platforms, Disney+ Hotstar has yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of the outage. Notably, ABP Live confirmed that the platform was operating normally again.