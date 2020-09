Disney Plus is planning to roll out new party watch feature

Washington D.C.: Entertainment giant Disney is currently testing a new feature for its online video streaming platform Disney Plus which will allow its subscribers to create tiny private watch parties.

According to The Verge, the feature seemingly allows up to six people to join the party.

According to The Verge, the feature seemingly allows up to six people to join the party.

The outlet further confirmed that GroupWatch is currently being tested in Canada for select Disney Plus subscribers, though the company is expecting to roll out the feature to other markets this fall.

The new feature allows the subscribers to stream any film or television show on the platform.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

