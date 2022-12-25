Display issue on Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max? Apple may soon bring a fix

Users took to Reddit and Apple community forum to complain about the issue. For some users, the issue started following the iOS 16.2 update, while others claim that they have seen flashing lines on the screen in previous iOS 16 builds as well. One of the Reddit users says that he took his iPhone 14 Pro Max to Apple. After running diagnostics, the technician told him that it is not a hardware problem. Instead, it is a software issue.