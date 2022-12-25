Display issue on Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max? Apple may soon bring a fix

Apple unveiled its 2022 iPhone series a few months ago. The series consists of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The handsets come with new features and cameras. As per a report by 9to5Mac, users of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are seeing horizontal lines on the screen after powering the devices.
Users took to Reddit and Apple community forum to complain about the issue. For some users, the issue started following the iOS 16.2 update, while others claim that they have seen flashing lines on the screen in previous iOS 16 builds as well. One of the Reddit users says that he took his iPhone 14 Pro Max to Apple. After running diagnostics, the technician told him that it is not a hardware problem. Instead, it is a software issue.
As per various posts of the users on Reddit, colours and numbers of the horizontal lines vary. Green and yellow lines are the most common. Some claim that the glitch doesn't happen every time, while other users say that the lines disappear after a second.
The company is aware of the issue and has offered support to the affected users. “We’re here to help with the display on your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Use the following link to join us in DM and let us know if you’re seeing multiple horizontal lines, along with the iOS version shown in Settings > General > About. This will help guide us through steps," wrote Apple Support in a post on Twitter.