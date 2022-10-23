Diwali 2022: How to share Diwali stickers on Instagram

Diwali 2022: How to share Diwali stickers on Instagram2 min read . 04:12 PM IST
Diwali – the festival of lights is here. The day signifies the victory of light over darkness and marks the return of Lord Ram. Stickers have become a popular medium to send wishes to loved ones via social media. Today, almost every social media app – Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram allows its users to share stickers with their friends. If you are an Instagram fan and want to share Diwali stickers with your loved ones, then read on. Instagram has added multiple new stickers to the sticker section this year. Sending stickers via Instagram is super-easy and can be done in a few steps.
Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your smartphone
Step 2: Next, head to the Direct Message section by clicking on the DM icon present at the top right corner
Step 3: Here, choose the individual chat with whom you wish to share Diwali stickers with
Step 4: Now, tap on the sticker icon present at the chats bottom
Step 5: Here, you can search for Diwali stickers
Step 6: Now, simply choose the sticker you wish to send and click on the send button
In a related story, the Meta-owned photo sharing app has introduced new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden words. Now if a user blocks someone, she/he will have the option to block additional accounts to make it difficult for stalkers to connect with the users again, the company said in a blogpost.
Hidden Words is an effective tool for automatically removing damaging content for message requests and comments. Instagram is testing to automatically turn on Hidden Words for Creator accounts. Every user would be able to turn the Settings on or off at any time and make a customised list with additional words, phases and emojis they might want to hide. A new notification would encourage users to pause and think how they want to respond before replying to a comment that might be offensive.
