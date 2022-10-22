Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Diwali 2022: Tips and tricks to click better photos with your smartphone

Diwali 2022: Tips and tricks to click better photos with your smartphone

2 min read . 04:16 PM ISTLivemint
Avoid using flash lights to click photos in low-light areas

  • While most phones come with advanced camera features these days, it can be tricky to click that perfect photo – be it a close up of a flaming diya or a brighter shot of the rangoli you draw at your home.

Festival of lights- Diwali is here. With all cities and towns dazzling in lights, the canvas is set to click memorable photos. While most phones come with advanced camera features these days, it can be tricky to click that perfect photo – be it a close up of a flaming diya or a brighter shot of the rangoli you draw at your home. Here, we share some tips and tricks that will help you make the most of the festive setup at your house.

Make the most of night mode

Diwali festivities usually begin after sunset. When clicking photos at night, avoid using flash  light as they end up washing colours out of the photos. Instead, use the night mode on your device. The mode tends to brighten up the image without draining it off its natural colours. If your smartphone has an HDR support, you may want to turn it on for better lit images.

Compose your frame

While shooting photos, it is vital to compose your frame. To click a flaming diya, adjust the focus on the flame. Similarly, to click photos of the burning firecrackers, it is ideal to compose the frame first. Try and keep your device stable to the possible extent. If needed, you can use a tripod for stability.

Adjust exposure

Play with the device’s exposure to click good Diwali images. You can adjust it manually, or can also take help of third-party apps like Long Exposure Camera 2 which will do it automatically for you.

Adjust shutter speed

Aperture, ISO and shutter speed are three important trio to adjust exposure in the photos. Smartphone makers implement it on phones under ‘Pro mode’ wherein users can manually tweak these settings.

Choose appropriate brightness settings

Most smartphones allow you to manually control brightness when clicking images. Make sure the room is aptly lit to make the most of it. It is advisable to keep the light on the lower side, especially for Diwali. You can also use some filters or edit photos after clicking them.

