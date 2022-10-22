Diwali 2022: Tips and tricks to click better photos with your smartphone

Festival of lights- Diwali is here. With all cities and towns dazzling in lights, the canvas is set to click memorable photos. While most phones come with advanced camera features these days, it can be tricky to click that perfect photo – be it a close up of a flaming diya or a brighter shot of the rangoli you draw at your home. Here, we share some tips and tricks that will help you make the most of the festive setup at your house.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}