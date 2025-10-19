Diwali 2025: How to use Gemini, ChatGPT and other AI tools to create your perfect AI portrait? Check our guide here

Artificial Intelligence has touched every part of our lives and the festivities are no different. With the Diwali season going, the use of AI to generate the perfect portraits or to reconnect with a loved one using the new technology is likely to happen.

Here's a list of top prompts you can try this Diwali to get the perfect festive look:

Advertisement

Top AI prompts to try this Diwali: Virtual Diwali images: Prompt 1: Use two images to create a single Diwali family photo where everyone appears together in the same decorated home, surrounded by diyas and lights.

Prompt 2: Merge multiple portraits into one festive image — make it look like everyone is celebrating Diwali in the same space with warm lighting and ethnic decor.

Prompt 3: Combine selfies from different locations into a single group shot, showing everyone lighting diyas together in one frame.

Gemini combining two selfies into a festive image

Advertisement

Improve your background: Prompt 1: “Replace the background of my photo with a beautifully decorated Diwali home with fairy lights and flowers.”

Gemini generated image

Prompt 2: “Turn my plain wall background into a balcony filled with diyas and lanterns.”

Advertisement

Prompt 3: “Change the background to a scenic night sky with fireworks above an Indian city skyline.”

Prompt 4: “Swap the background to a warm, glowing temple courtyard filled with diyas for Diwali.”

Bollywood Diwali party: “Make my photo look like a Bollywood Diwali party scene with friends, music, and fairy lights.”

AI generated Diwali celebration pic

Advertisement

Diwali with your pet: “A Diwali portrait of me and my pet wearing matching festive accessories, with fireworks in the background.”

Diwali saree pic: “A festive portrait of a woman in saree (image uploaded) holding a diya, golden background, marigold garlands, soft light reflections.”

How to generate images using Gemini or any other AI image generator?

For Gemini, you can head over to the Gemini app or the website

Upload your reference image/images and paste one of the prompts given below

If you wish to use any other AI generator, you can follow the same process for their respective apps.

Pro tip: ChatGPT has limited image generation limit for free users so if you really want to avoid Gemini, either try Qwen Image Edit feature (via Qwen app) or Seedream 4 Hi-Res from LMArena.