Diwali bonanza: How to get iPhone 16 under ₹50,000 on Flipkart – Don’t miss out!

This Diwali 2025, grab the iPhone 16 (128GB) on Flipkart for less than 50,000. Customers can avail extra discounts with Axis Bank cards and exchange offers up to 55,790, making it the perfect time to upgrade or gift a premium smartphone! Know how the deal works.

Govind Choudhary
Updated5 Oct 2025, 02:08 PM IST
iPhone 16 could be available under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 on Flipkart.
iPhone 16 could be available under ₹50,000 on Flipkart.(Unsplash)

As Diwali approaches on October 20, 2025, the festive shopping season is picking up pace across India, with e-commerce giants offering massive discounts on smartphones, electronics, fashion, and more. Among the most exciting deals this year is Flipkart’s offer on the iPhone 16, which is now available at its lowest price ever, making it one of the top picks for buyers looking for premium smartphones at a discounted rate.

How the iPhone 16 deal works:

The iPhone 16 (128GB storage) is currently priced at 58,999, down from the original 69,999. Customers can further reduce the price by 2,950 when using the Flipkart Axis Bank card. In addition, attractive exchange offers are available, allowing buyers to trade in their old smartphones for up to 55,790, depending on the device’s condition. With these offers, buyers can grab a brand-new iPhone at an incredible price this Diwali, making it an ideal time to upgrade or gift a premium smartphone.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G now ₹56,000 cheaper in biggest Diwali offer yet
Also Read | Best smartphones under ₹35,000 to buy during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025
Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days starts Sept 25: Smartphone deals, rewards and more

​iPhone 16 specifications:

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and reinforced with Ceramic Shield for extra durability. It is powered by Apple’s A18 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM, providing smooth performance for all tasks, including Apple’s intelligent features.

On the camera front, the device sports a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, delivering versatile photography options. For selfies, it includes a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, ensuring sharp and detailed self-portraits.

Why you should consider the iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 comes equipped with the latest A18 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth performance and longevity. It supports Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji and Image Playground, providing an enhanced user experience. Additionally, it will receive iOS updates for several years, ensuring your device stays current with the latest features and security enhancements.

Apple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsDiwali bonanza: How to get iPhone 16 under ₹50,000 on Flipkart – Don’t miss out!
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.