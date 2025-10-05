Diwali bonanza: How to get iPhone 16 under ₹50,000 on Flipkart – Don’t miss out!

As Diwali approaches on October 20, 2025, the festive shopping season is picking up pace across India, with e-commerce giants offering massive discounts on smartphones, electronics, fashion, and more. Among the most exciting deals this year is Flipkart’s offer on the iPhone 16, which is now available at its lowest price ever, making it one of the top picks for buyers looking for premium smartphones at a discounted rate.

How the iPhone 16 deal works: The iPhone 16 (128GB storage) is currently priced at ₹58,999, down from the original ₹69,999. Customers can further reduce the price by ₹2,950 when using the Flipkart Axis Bank card. In addition, attractive exchange offers are available, allowing buyers to trade in their old smartphones for up to ₹55,790, depending on the device’s condition. With these offers, buyers can grab a brand-new iPhone at an incredible price this Diwali, making it an ideal time to upgrade or gift a premium smartphone.

​iPhone 16 specifications: ​The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and reinforced with Ceramic Shield for extra durability. It is powered by Apple’s A18 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM, providing smooth performance for all tasks, including Apple’s intelligent features.

On the camera front, the device sports a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, delivering versatile photography options. For selfies, it includes a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, ensuring sharp and detailed self-portraits.