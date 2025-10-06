Diwali bonanza: iPhone 16 Pro Max price crashes by up to ₹55,000 on Flipkart – Don’t miss out!

With the festival of lights just around the corner, Diwali will be celebrated on 20 October 2025. This festive season, both Amazon and Flipkart are offering incredible deals on smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other electronic gadgets. If you are looking to upgrade your old smartphone or make the switch from Android to iOS, there is no better time. One of the standout offers is the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Flipkart, which comes with the biggest discount of the year so far.

How the iPhone 16 Pro Max deal works on Flipkart The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB variant) is available on Flipkart for ₹1,09,999 instead of ₹1,34,999. Customers can further reduce the price by up to ₹5,000 when using HDFC credit cards, or enjoy a discount of up to ₹4,000 on EMI purchases via the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Additionally, buyers can exchange their old smartphones for a value of up to ₹55,790, depending on the condition of the device. When all discounts are combined, shoppers can save between ₹35,000 and ₹55,000. It is noteworthy that these offers are limited and subject to availability.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a premium Titanium design in Black, White, Natural, and Desert finishes, with a latest-generation Ceramic Shield front and textured matt glass back.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a premium Titanium design in Black, White, Natural, and Desert finishes, with a latest-generation Ceramic Shield front and textured matt glass back. It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants. Measuring 163mm in height, 77.6mm in width, 8.25mm in depth, and weighing 227 grams, it houses a 6.9‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2868×1320-pixel resolution, Dynamic Island, Always-On display, ProMotion up to 120Hz, HDR, True Tone, and wide P3 colour gamut.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip with 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, it offers exceptional performance and Apple Intelligence integration. The Pro camera system includes a 48MP Fusion, 48MP Ultra Wide, 12MP and 5x Telephoto lenses, with advanced Photonic Engine, Night mode, macro photography, 4K Dolby Vision and ProRes video recording. Additional features include Face ID, Apple Pay, IP68 water and dust resistance, 5G, Wi‑Fi 7, Spatial Audio, stereo recording, and comprehensive safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max? The iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2025 is a top-tier choice for users seeking cutting-edge performance, decent battery life, and a versatile camera system. With its A18 Pro chip, advanced AI features, 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, and premium titanium design, it offers a powerful, intelligent, and long-lasting smartphone experience.