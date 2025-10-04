Diwali bonanza: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price crashes by ₹56,000 on Flipkart – Don’t miss out!

As Diwali approaches on October 20, 2025, the festive shopping season is sweeping the country with e-commerce giants offering massive discounts across categories like smartphones, electronics, and fashion. Among the biggest deals, Flipkart has dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G to its lowest ever, making it one of the most attractive offers this season.

How the deal on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra works? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available for just ₹77,729, compared to its original price of ₹1,34,999. This amounts to a direct saving of more than ₹55,000. Customers can reduce the cost even further by availing up to ₹4,000 cashback when purchasing with a Flipkart SBI Credit Card. On top of that, Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal, where buyers can save up to ₹22,790, depending on the condition and model of their old smartphone.

This combination of discounts, cashback, and exchange value makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G one of the most compelling festive-season smartphone deals available right now.

Also Read | Best smartphones under ₹35,000 to buy during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display offering up to 2,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Armour, designed to reduce reflections by up to 75 per cent under various lighting conditions.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 740 graphics, the device is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15, with Samsung confirming an upgrade to Android 16-based One UI 8 in the near future. The company has pledged five more years of operating system updates for the model.

The camera system includes a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens capable of 5x zoom. A 12MP front camera is provided for selfies and video calls.

The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging and Qi wireless charging. With an IP68 rating, it is resistant to dust and water, and can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.