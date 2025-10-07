Diwali deal: Samsung Galaxy S24 5G now ₹35,000 off on Flipkart – 3 reasons to buy

With Diwali just weeks away, India's biggest online retailers, Amazon and Flipkart, are lighting up the festive season with blockbuster tech deals. Among the most eye-catching offers is Flipkart's massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, now available at nearly half of its original price. If you've been waiting to upgrade your smartphone, this could be the moment to make the switch.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G gets a massive 47% discount The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now priced at ₹39,999, down from the original ₹74,999. Customers can save an additional ₹1,950 when using the Flipkart Axis Credit Card. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount, allowing eligible users to get up to ₹38,540 off, depending on the condition of their old smartphone. With deals like this, it is a great chance to grab a high-end smartphone, especially when the deal could be for a limited time period.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology for enhanced brightness and clarity. Measuring 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm and weighing 168g (mmWave) or 167g (Sub6), the phone combines a compact, lightweight design with modern aesthetics. Both models are powered by the Exynos 2400 Deca-Core SoC, ensuring fast and efficient performance.

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy S24 sports a triple-camera setup: a 50MP Wide Camera with OIS (F1.8, FOV 85), a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x optical zoom (F2.4, FOV 36). Users can choose from multiple memory options, including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, up to 8GB RAM with 512GB storage.

The phone houses a 4,000mAh battery, capable of charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes using a 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. Running Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the device is IP68 water-resistant, offering durability along with a premium user experience.

3 Reasons to consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: 1. AI-Powered Features for Enhanced Productivity The Galaxy S24 5G introduces Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, offering tools like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Photo Assist, and Writing Assist. These features leverage on-device AI processing, ensuring faster performance, enhanced privacy, and reduced dependence on internet connectivity. Whether you're editing photos, translating conversations, or drafting notes, these intelligent tools streamline everyday tasks.

2. Compact Design with Robust Performance Weighing just 168g and measuring 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm, the Galaxy S24 5G offers a sleek and portable design. Despite its compact size, it does not compromise on performance, featuring the Exynos 2400 Deca-Core SoC and a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and vibrant visuals.

3. Long-Term Software Support Samsung has committed to providing seven years of software and security updates for the Galaxy S24 series. This extended support ensures that your device remains up-to-date with the latest features and security patches, offering longevity and peace of mind.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G combines intelligent AI features, a compact design with powerful performance, and long-term software support, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a reliable and future-proof smartphone.