Last-minute Diwali tech gift ideas: 5 quick picks you can still order from Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart & more

Diwali 2025: As India celebrates Diwali on October 20, the festive spirit is in full swing. If you haven't had time time to pick perfect gift for your loved ones, don't worry - quick commerce platforms Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto and others, have made last-minute gifting easier than ever.

Here are five tech gifts you can order from quick-commerce platforms this Diwali.

Blinkit Interested boys can order JBL Tune 770NC Bluetooth headphones, which are available for ₹4,999. It features Bluetooth v5.3, adaptive noise cancelling, smart ambient feature and more. The company claims that the device can be charged in just two hours.

Zepto You can order Philips OneBlade Turbo2X trimmer for ₹1499. The Philips OneBlade Electric Razor is a battery-powered grooming device designed for trimming, shaving, and styling beards, moustaches, and body hair. It features a stainless-steel straight-edge blade and dual protection technology to minimise skin irritation. Suitable for all skin types, the trimmer is waterproof, allowing for both wet and dry use. The rechargeable battery provides up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge. Measuring 10 x 3.7 x 20 cm, the set includes the main unit, a USB charging cable, and three comb attachments.

Instamart Instamart is offering the boAt Stone Pro Bluetooth speaker for ₹699 instead of ₹2990. It features Bluetooth v5.3 and has 12 hours of total playtime.

BigBasket Interestingly, you can also order an iPhone from quick-commerce platforms now. The iPhone 16 is available on BigBasket for ₹62990 instead of ₹79900. The iPhone 16 comes with a 15.54 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display featuring rounded corners and a durable build made from aerospace-grade aluminium with a Ceramic Shield front. Powered by Apple’s A18 chip, it delivers enhanced photo and video capabilities, supports Apple Intelligence, and offers console-like gaming performance with impressive power efficiency.

The camera setup includes a 48MP Fusion lens, an Ultra Wide camera with autofocus, and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto option, all complemented by the latest Photographic Styles. The phone provides up to 22 hours of video playback and supports charging through both USB-C and MagSafe.