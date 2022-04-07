This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Today's word is likely to catch some players by surprise simply because the first few alphabets are easy to guess. Check here for hints, clues and solution
Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for word game lovers. Today's word is likely to catch some of us by surprise simply because the first few alphabets are easy to guess. The mistake here would be assume that all alphabets would be easy and you may end up using all your attempts guessing the rest of the alphabets. All in all, Wordle 292 for April 7 will definitely expand your vocabulary, with the word's origins coming from Old French. It is interesting to note that today's word - which suggests a sudden entry into hostile territory for the purpose of obtaining something - could very well find its place in the current Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 292 hints & clues for April 7:
The word starts with F
The word ends with R
There are two vowels in it
The word suggests a sudden entry into hostile territory for the purpose of obtaining something