Dominance in China drives Huawei to pole position in smartphones

Canalys noted that restrictions from the US have “stifled" Huawei’s business outside of mainland China. Despite the lead in the market, Huawei’s overseas shipments fell 27% in the second quarter of the year. The gain in market share mostly came from the Chinese market, where Huawei shipped 8% more units in this quarter. The company now sells over 70% of its smartphones in mainland China, the firm noted.