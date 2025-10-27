Donald Trump as Halo Master Chief? White House joins GameStop’s ‘End of Console Wars’ celebration

In a move that has left social media both amused and bewildered, the White House has shared an image depicting President Donald Trump as Halo’s Master Chief, saluting the American flag with an energy sword in hand. Behind him stands the White House itself, an image seemingly celebrating an unlikely new milestone in gaming history.

The post appeared shortly after GameStop issued a fun proclamation declaring “the end of the console wars,” following the landmark announcement that Halo: Campaign Evolved — a rebuilt version of the original Halo: Combat Evolved — will arrive on PlayStation 5 in 2026.

Observers have speculated that the White House’s image playfully nods to this development, implying that Trump, at least in meme form, had somehow “ended the war” himself.

GameStop calls time on decades of rivalry In its mock declaration, GameStop humorously positioned itself as a neutral authority bringing peace to the long-standing rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation fans.

The statement read, “WHEREAS, for the past two decades, the global gaming community has been engaged in an ongoing and increasingly petty conflict known as The Console Wars… THEREFORE, GameStop… hereby declares the official cessation of the console wars.”

It concluded by urging gamers to “cease hostilities, disband militias, and enjoy this new era of gaming,” describing its stores as a “demilitarised zone” for all players. The post, though playful, was widely interpreted as symbolic of the industry’s growing shift towards cross-platform collaboration and inclusivity.

Microsoft and developer 343 Industries confirmed that Halo: Campaign Evolved will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026, a first for the franchise in nearly 25 years.

