Donald Trump as Halo Master Chief? White House joins GameStop’s ‘End of Console Wars’ celebration

The White House sparked online buzz after posting an image of Donald Trump as Halo’s Master Chief, coinciding with GameStop’s humorous “end of console wars” declaration. The move follows news that Halo: Campaign Evolved will arrive on PlayStation 5 in 2026 with cross-platform play.

Govind Choudhary
Published27 Oct 2025, 01:22 PM IST
The White House sparked online buzz after posting an image of Donald Trump as Halo’s Master Chief, coinciding with GameStop’s humorous “end of console wars” declaration. (X: The White House)

In a move that has left social media both amused and bewildered, the White House has shared an image depicting President Donald Trump as Halo’s Master Chief, saluting the American flag with an energy sword in hand. Behind him stands the White House itself, an image seemingly celebrating an unlikely new milestone in gaming history.

The post appeared shortly after GameStop issued a fun proclamation declaring “the end of the console wars,” following the landmark announcement that Halo: Campaign Evolved — a rebuilt version of the original Halo: Combat Evolved — will arrive on PlayStation 5 in 2026.

Observers have speculated that the White House’s image playfully nods to this development, implying that Trump, at least in meme form, had somehow “ended the war” himself.

GameStop calls time on decades of rivalry

In its mock declaration, GameStop humorously positioned itself as a neutral authority bringing peace to the long-standing rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation fans.

The statement read, “WHEREAS, for the past two decades, the global gaming community has been engaged in an ongoing and increasingly petty conflict known as The Console Wars… THEREFORE, GameStop… hereby declares the official cessation of the console wars.”

It concluded by urging gamers to “cease hostilities, disband militias, and enjoy this new era of gaming,” describing its stores as a “demilitarised zone” for all players. The post, though playful, was widely interpreted as symbolic of the industry’s growing shift towards cross-platform collaboration and inclusivity.

Halo crosses the console divide

Microsoft and developer 343 Industries confirmed that Halo: Campaign Evolved will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026, a first for the franchise in nearly 25 years. The upcoming title promises full cross-platform play, allowing players from all systems to experience the campaign together.

Brian “ske7ch” Jarrard, Community Director at Halo Studios, described the move as a defining moment for the series. “Halo has always been about shared experiences and friendships forged through cooperative play,” he said. “This expansion represents our commitment to uniting players, wherever they play.”

