Shortly after being sworn in the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump gave TikTok a lifeline via executive order. Trump signed an executive order giving TikTok 75 more days to comply with a federal law passed last year requiring the popular short-video app to either cut ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the US.

"I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok that I didn't have originally, but I went on TikTok and I won young people," Trump said while signing the executive order.

The US President was hinting at his stance from his first term, when, in stark contrast, he sought to ban TikTok through an executive order. However, the company won a court injunction, allowing it to stay operational in the US.

“I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans." Trump added in his executive order.

What are the implications of Trump's executive order? Donald Trump's executive order delayed the implementation of Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, a federal law passed last year with overwhelming bipartisan support to address national security and privacy concerns.

Trump has downplayed those concerns in the past and joined TikTok in 2023, where he has amassed over 15 million followers. The 78-year-old credits TikTok for helping him reach young voters and, thereby, win the US elections last year.

TikTok had suspended operations for 12 hours from Saturday evening until early Sunday morning in compliance with the federal law that came into effect on 19 January. The social media app resumed operations after Trump assured it that he would sign an executive order delaying the ban after taking oath.

However, TikTok remained absent from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store, threatened by federal law with a $5,000 fine for each US user TikTok gained after the ban went into effect.

In his executive order, President Trump instructed the US Attorney General to send letters to TikTok's service providers, including Apple, Google and Oracle, confirming that they won't be held liable for hosting the Chinese app during the 75-day period.

