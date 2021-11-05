Donald Trump’s ageless advice for Mark Zuckerberg

One disgruntled shareholder was an opportunistic real-estate developer named Donald Trump, who had bought nearly 5% of the company’s stock. He said the name Allegis sounded like “the next world-class disease." It made him “more militant as an investor and more willing to speak out against management, because I thought it was so wrong," Mr. Trump said in June 1987. “And I think it had an important psychological role. It brought out even more anger at management and made a lot of people say they had finally had it."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}