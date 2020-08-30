Home >Technology >News >Donating to important causes made easier by Google Assistant's new feature
Google Assistant
Google Assistant

Donating to important causes made easier by Google Assistant's new feature

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2020, 09:05 PM IST ANI

Google has also clarified that it would not be taking a cut from donations which will be made through Assistant

Washington DC: Donating to important causes will now be easier as Google Assistant is getting a new feature for streamlining the process.

As per a report in the Verge, the new donation shortcut can be accessed by users on mobile phones for now either by saying, "Hey Google, donate to racial justice," to Assistant (either directly on Android or through the app on iOS) or by using a dedicated card in Google Assistant's daily Snapshot view.

Google has also clarified that it would not be taking a cut from donations which will be made through Assistant, the Verge reported.

All the donations will be passed directly along to the Center for Policing Equity, an organisation that works to promote police transparency and accountability. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A group of friends wear graduation outfits as they pose, while a photographer (not seen) takes photos on a pier in Hong Kong on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (AFP)

Google, Facebook dump Hong Kong cable after US security alarm

2 min read . 29 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout