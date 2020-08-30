Donating to important causes made easier by Google Assistant's new feature

Donating to important causes made easier by Google Assistant's new feature1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
Google has also clarified that it would not be taking a cut from donations which will be made through Assistant
Washington DC: Donating to important causes will now be easier as Google Assistant is getting a new feature for streamlining the process.
As per a report in the Verge, the new donation shortcut can be accessed by users on mobile phones for now either by saying, "Hey Google, donate to racial justice," to Assistant (either directly on Android or through the app on iOS) or by using a dedicated card in Google Assistant's daily Snapshot view.
Google has also clarified that it would not be taking a cut from donations which will be made through Assistant, the Verge reported.
All the donations will be passed directly along to the Center for Policing Equity, an organisation that works to promote police transparency and accountability. (ANI)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
