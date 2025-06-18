Donkey Kong Bananza: Super Mario Odyssey's Pauline will be new sidekick, says Nintendo

Nintendo on Wednesday, June 18, unveiled new gameplay features for Donkey Kong Bananza during its Nintendo Direct presentation. The first-party game will be launched on Nintendo Switch 2 next month. The video game company confirmed that Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey will serve as the sidekick character in the new game, Game Rant reported.

Through her singing talents, Pauline will be able to transform DK into multiple forms, such as a charging zebra or a flying ostrich, which can drop egg bombs. A second player can control this character, which turns Bananza into a co-op experience, IGN reported. As Pauline's vocals become explosive blasts, it can be aimed using the mouse controls to help DK.

With the GameShare option, this can be played on multiple consoles, including the original Nintendo Switch. The best part here is that your partner does not require a copy of the game.

What more to expect from Donkey Kong Bananza? Gamers will be able to skate around on pieces of the environment, which have been torn out of the ground by DK. They can further stick them together to come up with new structures.

The DK Artist mode will allow gamers to showcase their creativity with the Bananza's destruction effects. Players now get to carve out their own statues out of stone.

Another major highlight is the return of classic characters like Cranky Kong and Rambi the Rhino as well as Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong. As of now, their roles in the gameplay remain uncertain.

The new game will also include a fresh version of the iconic DK Rap from Donkey Kong 64.

Besides the game, Nintendo informed about the Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo figure that features DK and Pauline. It will be made available alongside the game. Players get early access to the costume for Pauline.

FAQs 1. What to expect from Donkey Kong Bananza? Much like 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey, the new offering from Nintendo will be an open-world game, where the barrel-throwing gorilla tries to retrieve his precious Golden Bananas from the evil VoidCo.

2. When will Donkey Kong Bananza release? The new game comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.